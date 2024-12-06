Ex-Wife Constantly Crosses Boundaries, So He Uninvites Her From Their Halloween Party

This guy’s ex-wife refuses to respect his boundaries, constantly inserting herself into his life.

When she tries to crash his Halloween party, he does the unthinkable: he uninvites her.

But now he’s left wondering if he’s the villain in this spooky saga.

Will the ex ruin the fun, or will his friends help him reclaim his party?

Check it out and decide for yourself!

AITA for getting my ex-wife and children uninvited from a Halloween party? So my (37m) ex-wife (35f) have been divorced for six years and have two kids together under 10. The divorce was not unusual, but a pattern emerged during that time where it seemed like my ex would try to intrude into my business whenever possible. Her boundaries are not good, or rather, her willingness to respect my boundaries. Some limited examples include: I kept the home, but even after moving across the city she felt entitled to enter my home whenever she wanted. She created fake social media accounts to try and keep tabs on me, and freaked out on me several times when I started dating, despite being in a relationship with her affair partner.

Sounds like she missed the memo that boundaries are not just optional accessories in a divorce.

As a result, I decided to do everything I could to avoid any crossover in our lives other than the children. I stopped talking to mutual friends, and built my own network of friends that she doesn’t know. It’s been great for my mental health. Many of my friends live in my neighborhood, but my ex didn’t know them when she lived here. She has interacted with them briefly at school events because my kids are friends with their kids as well. When my friends have asked about her, I keep the information limited, and not share the extent to which she made my life difficult during our marriage.

Because the less they know, the fewer they can accidentally invite to your mental health crisis.

So, recently my ex took my oldest to a birthday party for one of my friends’ kids. Apparently during that party the moms were talking about our Halloween party coming up around my ex. I don’t have my kids this year but I go every year. According to my ex, she was invited to bring the kids, and according to my friends, she invited herself via text after the birthday party. The truth is probably somewhere in between. Nonetheless, two of the wives told me about it the next time I saw them, literally hours after seeing my ex at an event for our kids. They were apologetic and said they weren’t sure how it happened and were asking if I was okay with that. I told them that I need her to not be there and that I’d offer to have the kids and bring them to the party if she wanted. My friends were understanding and said they’d support me however I needed.

After all, the only thing spookier than Halloween this year is the ex showing up uninvited.

I told them I’d make it about me, not them. Not surprisingly, my ex didn’t go for it and was insistent that she was going. This led to a contentious back and forth where she accused me of trying to control her, demanding that if I wanted her to not come I needed to call her (where she usually tries to steamroll me). She claimed that I was violating her boundaries by talking about her with my friends. She’s also insistent that she’s allowed to be friends with anyone she wants, and I can’t stop her from being friend with these people. I finally ended it by telling her that she had been uninvited and I was the one communicating it on behalf of my friends. She then told my kids that I uninvited her from the party and they were mad at me for a few days. So, AITA?

In the end, he stood firm, but it cost him a few days of cold stares from his kids.

Reddit has some warnings for him.

This person advises to change their locks.

This person says honestly is the best policy.

This person says NTA but is WARNING THEM.

Guess it’s trick-or-treating for some, but for him, it’s just tricking his ex out of his plans.

This woman sounds like she could use a therapist.

