Female Barista Passed Out During Her Shift, And The Moment She Got Up Her Rude Boss Asked Her If She Could Go Back To Work

Entitled boss took advantage of me for far too long At the time, I was 20(F). I worked as a server/barista for a brunch restaurant. Overall, I liked my job, but the manager was the worst.

She hated me because I was a “threat to her job.” I had ownership experience under my belt (I owned a restaurant with my family prior to this job). I expressed to the owners and her that I had no interest in her job, but she didn’t care. The owners were open about wanting to replace her, as she had awful reviews and a high turnover rate.

She hated me from day one. Always demanding I work the extra shifts, as opposed to asking me. Giving me the menial tasks and coming in the earliest hours. Anytime I’m needed off for something, she’d get on my case about how we were a family, and I had to pitch in. When I was tearing myself apart trying to please this lady.

That’s only a few. She was awful. This is what finally broke me. March of 2021, I needed surgery. (I’m fine now!)

Doc said I’d need a week off. When I came back, I had a strict regimen from my surgeon about what I could and could not do (no heavy lifting, etc.) I gave it to her and went over it. She put on that sickly sweet smile, and said, “No problem, sweetie!”

It was a Saturday. I was alone on the barista bar, with a line out the door. There were 3 third-party tablets blaring, a 4-table section, and servers at the service bar bugging me about drinks.

Now, this next part was fuzzy, but this is what my coworker said happened. I was stumbling through the kitchen, eyes glassy, and hands grasping for counters to hang onto. I was mumbling about making coffee when I promptly hit the deck, out cold. They said I was out for a few minutes.

When I came to my senses, I heard them on the phone calling 911. And I said hang up, because I cannot afford an ambulance. Standing over me was my friend J and the manager. And the first words out of this woman’s mouth were, “So, when can you go back on the floor? We really need you!” She didn’t even ask me if I was okay!

This was my first day back ffs. That was the moment I realized she didn’t even see me as a person. Just a work monkey. So I responded and said, “You can accept my 2 weeks’ notice.” I got up and left.

When my two weeks were up, and I told her it was my last day, she asked me if I was really serious about that. Like yes! I’m so glad I’m out of there.

In the end, the manager got what she wanted—no more competition!

