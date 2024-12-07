Former Car Salesperson Exposes A Common Tactic Used To Get You To Buy A Car. – ‘They literally have the reigns and you don’t even know it.’

Purchasing a new vehicle is a major event and you want to make sure you are getting the right car at the right price.

This TikToker used to be a car salesperson and she is revealing a major sales tactic that are used to their own benefit so you can avoid making mistakes.

She starts off the video by saying, “Your car salesperson is probably using this tactic on you, and I’m going to tell you what it is so you don’t fall for it.”

Hopefully, this can be really helpful to people! She goes on to say, “I present to you the ABC’s of car sales. Acknowledge. Bridge. Control. When you ask a straightforward question and they do not want to give a straightforward answer, they are going to acknowledge your question, they are going to use a bridge statement. It’s going to be something along the lines of keeping that in mind, with that being said…”

That does seem like something I’ve heard salespeople do before.



She then explains what she means by Control. “And then, they are probably going to answer your question with another question. An example of this, you’re out on the lot looking at the cars and you say, ‘How much is this car?’ They are going to say, my job is to get you the best possible deal that I can on this vehicle, with that being said, are you more concerned about the overall price or are you more concerned about the payment?”

This is definitely something I have seen before.



She wraps up by telling people to be careful of this and says, “They always want you to think that you are in control but behind the scenes, they literally have the reigns and you don’t even know it.”

This seems like very good information that could help people when buying a car or anything else.

These sales tactics can be very effective.

