Freeloading Woman Took Advantage Of A Tattoo Artist’s Kindness, So Her Tattoo Turned Into A Lesson She Can Never Erase

Tattoos are forever, so the art form requires a certain respect between the artist and the client.

When one notorious freeloader fails to honor that bond, it left her with an unforgettable (and unmentionable) addition to her ink.

Read on for the full story!

Pay Your Tattoo Artists. My uncle’s ex-girlfriend was an all-around horrible person. She was an abusive babysitter, got my uncle into bad crowds and legal trouble, and dabbled in so many substances from A to Z. She also happened to be heavily tatted. There was an artist, the star of the story, who was a family friend. Great dude, insane work.

She comes to the artist refusing to pay upfront, but the artist is surprisingly understanding.

She asks him to do a piece for her: Huge, intricate angel wings (oh, the irony) across her back. He agrees.

It takes several sessions across weeks. She repeatedly has to postpone payment, but he’s chill, family friend, yada yada.

But before long, her little jig was up.

Until it comes to the last session, when it slips that she still doesn’t have the money, and more importantly, WON’T have the money. Like, ever. Now, the pro revenge.

So the artist says no worries; He’ll give her a tattoo she won’t forget.

No collection agency, no refusal to continue. He smiles, waves it off, says he’ll finish up – no charge. It’s gonna be a great piece. Legendary. One for the history books, he guarantees. She’s stoked.

And so he did.

So right between those gorgeous wings, right up her spine, this idiot now has a unmentionable appendage proudly standing at attention up her spine. She saw it in the mirror when he finished and she was LIVID.

But what recourse does she actually have?

But hey, what’s she gonna do? She didn’t pay him, and wasn’t going to pay him, and expected hours and hours of work.

You give a lot of trust to someone when they take a needle to your skin to lay down something permanent. Don’t stiff your artists.

Her cheap tricks led to a cheap shot from a disrespected artist.

What did Reddit think?

The next tattoo artist won’t fall for her tricks so easily.

Know what’s even more expensive than a tattoo session? A laser removal session.

As with many other things, freeloading was easier “back in the day”.

Tattoos are one thing that you should never cheap out on.

Her back will forever tell the tale of how she thought she could outsmart a talented artist willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.

She’s left with a lifelong reminder that good work is never cheap.

