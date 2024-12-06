Friend Kept Disrupting Their Matchmaking Plans, So She Decided To Exclude Him From Future Hangouts

This girl tries to play matchmaker for her shy friend, but every time another attention-seeking friend shows up, he hijacks the whole thing.

After a few too many interruptions, she finally decides to ditch him from the plans.

What happens next?

Read on for the story.

AITAH for excluding one of my friends because he kept disrupting my plans to set up another friend? So, I (23f) met my boyfriend David (24) two years ago and became close with his friends. David has two best friends, Marcus (24) and Tom (23). They go way back to high school, where they ran track together. Marcus and Tom are completely different types of people. Marcus is more reserved, but Tom is the center of attention at parties and really outgoing. He also has had a lot of girlfriends, but we have given up on getting to know them as he always finds some reason to break up with them a day or two later.

So, a couple of weeks ago, I asked my boyfriend why I had never seen Marcus bring around any of his girlfriends. I was surprised when he told me he had never had a girlfriend. He also told me not to tell him I knew, as he is ashamed of it and is a very private person. This surprised me because Marcus is a handsome, athletic guy. I also have never noticed him having any trouble socially; he is good friends with many people and is easy to hang out with. I told my boyfriend this, and he said that he gets anxious when approaching women and keeps making excuses not to. So I told my boyfriend if I was going to try to set him up with one of my friends. I talked to a girlfriend I knew was into him and asked if she wanted to come out for drinks with the five of us the next day.

Everything was going great until Tom joined us half an hour later. Tom didn’t know anything about my plan, but it frustrated me that he took over the conversation and eventually left with the girl an hour later. I then sent Tom a private message telling him what I was trying to do, and he was very understanding. But the following weekend, he did it again. I tried talking to him about it, but he downplayed the situation. Eventually, I decided not to invite Tom. I invited a coworker, and we went with just the four of us. They had a great time, and I made him get her Snapchat. We went out again the following weekend, and she told me they had been talking on Snapchat every day for a week and that she liked him.

Eventually, with many hints from me and my boyfriend, he asked her out, and they are going on their second date this weekend. So here is where I could be a jerk; Tom made a private CG with just me and my boyfriend and told us that he felt excluded the last couple of weeks. I told him i was sorry but he knew what we were trying to do but he was actively messing things up. He sent me a long text telling me it was not his fault she liked him and that he could not force her to like Marcus. How uncomfortable he was with my weird obsession with trying to get Marcus laid, even to the point of excluding him. I told him that it was not my problem, he couldn’t keep himself in check for one night, and that I could invite whoever I wanted and blocked him on everything. My boyfriend agrees with me, but he thinks I’m being too harsh on Tom as he is just being Tom and has no bad intentions. Now I’m doubting myself if I made a mistake.

