He Likes To Jump Online To Game And Unwind After Work, But His Roommate Says He’s Keeping Her Awake

Many people who work second shift end up staying up late in the evening to play games or otherwise chill out.

But what if your roommate is on a first shift schedule, and gets upset that you are too loud at night, keeping her from getting to sleep?

That is the situation the person in this story is facing, and he isn’t sure how much of an accommodation he should be making for her.

AITA roommate is mad at me for making sound in the night. AITA, I work evening shift and go home at 12 AM. I have a mechanical keyboard and I game and talk to friends quietly during the night. My roommate lives in a separate room in front of mine.

I feel bad for her, but what can you do?

She is a very light sleeper and she says that I make too much noise in the night. She basically doesn’t want me to use my keyboard even though I bought o rings for it (it’s an accessory to decrease its sound) and I put a blanket on the wall facing her room.

Maybe she should get a white noise machine, or earplugs.

She also doesn’t want me to talk at all during the night. I ended up telling her that it’s reasonable to want me to be quiet at night, but I’m not gonna be silent, we are both paying rent and we both have rights. She said I’m not being quiet.

While true, that isn’t a nice way to put it.

I told her that at this point, it’s not my problem and she got very upset, I don’t know what she is planning to do now. AITA?

He needs to find a way to be quieter in the middle of the night.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any suggestions.

This person has a great suggestion.

It is hard to be quiet with a headset.

Sleep is so important.

The mechanical keyboard is the issue.

It is very inconsiderate.

This guy needs to keep it down.

He’s probably not being as quiet as he thinks.

