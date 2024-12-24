He Pulled Into An Angled Parking Spot From The Wrong Direction, And Another Driver Yelled At Him As He Tried To Park In The Exact Same Spot

Sometimes parking lots are set up so that you could drive either direction.

Other times the spots are angled, which means you can only drive one direction and can’t really back into the parking spots.

In today’s story, a driver parks in an angled parking spot the wrong direction, and another driver throws a hissy fit about it.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA? Yelled at a guy in the parking lot This morning around 6:45, I stopped by my local grocery store to grab some food before work. The parking spaces there are angled, making it easy to pull in, but they do follow a one-way traffic flow. I went up one lane and pulled through a space so my car’s nose was facing the driving lane—technically facing the ‘wrong’ direction. Since it was so early and the lot was practically empty, with literally hundreds of open spots, I figured it wouldn’t be an issue.

Another driver wanted the same parking spot.

As soon as I parked, though, I looked up to see a guy pull up nose-to-nose with my car. He started gesturing for me to back up and let him have the space, despite there being two open spots to my left and right. I just looked at him and shook my head slowly.

It turned into a yelling match.

He then reversed, parked in the space to my left, rolled down his window, and shouted, ‘What are you doing, dummy? You’re parked the wrong way!’ I replied, ‘Forget you boomer there are 10,000 open parking spaces. You don’t need this one that badly!’ He got out, threw one final ‘Forget you’ my way, to which I replied with ‘Eat my butt, old man!’ and we both went inside, in opposite directions. So, Reddit, AITA here?

It seems like the other driver was upset for no reason.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

They both could have easily parked in different parking spots.

There was no reason to park the wrong direction in an empty parking lot.

They both need to work on controlling their emotions.

The other driver should’ve minded his own business.

This reader is completely on his side.

It’s an empty parking lot – just park somewhere else!

That said, a shouting match doesn’t exactly solve anything.

