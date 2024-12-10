He Went To A Fast Food Restaurant To Pick Up His Take Out Order, But The Lady In The SUV Behind Him Wouldn’t Stop Honking And Yelling

Even fast food isn’t always fast. Sometimes you have to wait a few minutes for your food to be ready.

In today’s story, a couple calls in a take out order, and when they arrive to pick up their food, it’s not quite ready yet. They’re perfectly fine with waiting a couple minutes, but the lady in the SUV behind them at the drive thru is not!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Move out of the way, I NEED my food! It has finally happened, I have found an entitled person outside work in the wild. My wife (25F) and I (30M) decided to be lazy tonight and go out to get food. I called to order pickup from a restaurant about 10 to 15 minutes away from home. They said it should only take 15 to 20 minutes to prepare. My wife and I got ready pretty quickly and I drive over to the restaurant.

He arrives at the restaurant…

This particular restaurant is mostly an eat in type of place with people only driving to the window mostly for pickup or to make orders and come back several minutes later. So I pull around to the pickup window and gave the worker my card and paid. I must have gotten there a little early as the lady had told me it should only be about 5 minutes. She heads back in and I see her get on the work phone, likely to take orders.

Another customer drives up to them.

Then comes Entitled lady in the big, dark blue SUV. She rolls up to the corner several feet back of me, and my wife and I look back to see her there. We thought that maybe she was going to drive around or something because of how far away she was. A minute later, she drives up right behind me. I’ve been to this drive through restaurant a few times before and know what to do. I let the person inside know that I am driving around the building to let the next person order or pickup. The problem is that the worker is still on the phone with a customer and there are no other workers inside.

The employee still hasn’t come back to the window.

It was only 20 seconds later and the worker hung the phone up and walked off. I thought, “Hmm, maybe she’s getting our food.” You know, since she said it would take maybe 5 minutes and maybe it was already done. But then she goes down to do something else. So I roll my window down as I prepare to wave to the worker to come over so I could let them know I was going to go around.

OP tries to get the employee’s attention.

BEEP “Ma’am!” I disregard the sudden short and light honk as I thought maybe Entitled Lady was able to see that I was about to get the worker’s attention. 2 LIGHT HONKS “EXUSE ME MA’AM.” At this point, I was confused. I had waved for the worker to come over, but they must not have seen me. But I look at my mirror to see that the lady behind me could clearly see me. I’m not the most masculine guy, but I definitely don’t have the feminine look, not to mention that she should have been able to see me wave to the workers. So I wasn’t sure what was going on.

The lady in the SUV won’t stop yelling.

“COME ON. MA’AM. GO. EXUSE ME!” Within just 15 seconds, this lady was sounding like she was about to have an accident as I waited for a worker to see me as I unbuckle to reach the glass. I tap on the window to get the worker’s attention. “Come on, move already. Go, just go!” Oh. My. Gosh. Just stop nagging, please. This lady had only been behind me Maybe a minute tops and is on the verge of starving or something.

The food isn’t ready yet.

The worker opens the glass, and all while the lady taps her horn and yells at me to go, I ask how long our food would take. She goes to check. “MA’AM. EXCUSE MEEEEEE!.” The worker comes back and says 2 to 3 minutes.

Everyone gets their food.

So I get buckled back up, close my window, and drive around the building. All this while my wife is really wanting to get out to tell this lady off. I pull back around and drive behind the Entitled Lady. The lady gets her food and then she pulls up. Then parks at the end of the driveway. I get to the window and instantly get our food and then move forward.

Now the entitled lady is the one who isn’t moving.

And then… entitled lady at the end of the driveway sits there. She just sits there. My wife really wanted to honk the horn, but I blocked and told her that playing her game would make it last longer. Another few seconds go by. I notice the lady just on her phone. I tell my wife she can hit the horn and she does promptly.

The lady wasn’t in a hurry.

The lady suddenly moves forward with the swiftness of a slug. Thankfully there were two exits, so I drove right by to the other exit. Ugh, this whole event gave me a sour taste in my mouth. Thankfully our food smelled too good to make the bad taste last. Moral of the story? Have some patience, please. And know that not everything happens instantly.

It’s crazy that the lady was in such a hurry to get her food but then wasn’t in a hurry to leave the parking lot!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

