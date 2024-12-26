Her Husband Is Threatening To Not Help Pay Any Of The Bills, So She Is Considering Calling His Bluff And Stop Paying The Mortgage

Marriage can be tricky especially when it comes to finances.

If the spouses have completely different salaries, one person often ends up paying more than half of everything, and sometimes that leads to conflict.

In today’s story, a wife is upset that her husband isn’t paying his half of the bills.

Now she’s considering doing something drastic and seeing how it all plays out.

Let’s dive into the details and see if she’s making the right decision or not…

AITA if I stop paying the full mortgage because my husband won’t contribute? I (33F) am married to Rob (35M), and we have two kids—6 years old and 4 months. Rob has struggled with keeping a job for most of our 7-year relationship. He has an average job tenure of about 6 months before something happens—usually an issue with a boss or coworkers—that leads to him losing the job. At the beginning of this year, Rob was unemployed, so he went to a remote northern community for work, leaving me at home.

She didn’t want to relocate for his job.

He tried to convince me to move there with him because he found a job he liked, but I refused. I was pregnant, didn’t want to move for his job, and our daughter is settled here. On top of that, our relationship wasn’t great. While he was away, he didn’t send any money home for the house or our kids.

Rob got another job and has started contributing a little bit.

Rob moved back home in August, and in September, he started a new job where he makes decent money. Since then, he sent me $600 from his first paycheck and $300 from his second. This doesn’t even come close to covering his portion of the bills. I asked him how much he was making so I could calculate his share, but he refused to tell me. He said he’s paying off his credit card and saving for his second round of school.

This is where it gets stressful…

Now, he’s threatened to stop sending any money altogether. Although I usually make more money I’m on maternity leave, and while I get a top-up from work, it will end next month. I can’t keep paying for everything on my own.

She has an unconventional plan, but she’s not sure if it’s a good idea.

I’m thinking of opening a separate account, moving all the bills to it, and paying my 50% while asking him to match it. If he doesn’t pay, I’d let the bills go unpaid and let the situation play out, even though I know it will impact my credit badly. But honestly, if the house is foreclosed on, I would just leave. I can’t afford to stay and pay for my half on my own. And unfortunately I also can’t afford to leave and be stuck paying for 2 households. So, AITA for considering doing this?

It sounds like they’re basically separated.

I know this wasn’t her concern, but I’d be more concerned about my husband not being home when the baby’s born.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

Seriously, why hasn’t she already filed for divorce?

Moving might be a good idea.

It’s too late to change this now!

She needs to pay the bills for the sake of her kids.

Unless her husband’s going to move back home, she needs to file for divorce.

Time to pull the plug.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.