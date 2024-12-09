His Grandfather Left Him The Family’s Land After He Passed, But Now He Refuses To Let It Be Uses For His Cousin’s Wedding

It’s great when treasured family legacies are passed down to the new generation.

AITA for refusing to allow my families property (willed to me) be used for my cousins 2nd wedding? I (27M) am the owner of a property that was formerly my grandpa’s home. My grandpa was a farmer, and he had this awesome property built when my mom and her sisters were in high school. This was the family house, and my grandpa also built a giant garage on it, which my cousins have been using as a reception hall for their weddings the last few years.

When my grandma passed, my grandpa and I started spending more time together, and I worked on the property since I was little. I am the only grandson he had; all my cousins on my mom’s side are girls.

In 2018, my grandpa passed away, and I was left the property. This caused a bunch of drama amongst the family, but I know exactly why my grandpa did it. My grandpa was not a perfect person. He was very old-fashioned, hated divorce, and was very traditional. His beliefs clashed with his daughters. He wanted to hand his farm down to a son. He didn’t have any, and none of my aunts married the type of men he liked, so I became the de facto option.

My grandpa especially disliked how my aunts handled their relationships because he preached commitment. That man loved and was loyal to my grandma.

My cousin (28F) is getting married this fall. I was at my parents’ house, and my aunt said, “Well, the reception will be at the house.” I told her nobody has talked to me yet. She said that since every other cousin had their reception there, it should be a tradition.

I said sure, but they all asked me, and I wanted them there. Her daughter didn’t ask me, and I don’t support the wedding. It’s a legit reason. This is my cousin’s second wedding, and I’m not even close with her. We differ politically, so I have her muted on social media. I didn’t even know she was engaged.

Me and this cousin hardly speak. Also, this is her second marriage. She cheated on her first husband with this dude, who was also married at the time. My grandpa would never approve of that or want that on his property.

Also, I would have to be involved in the setup and cleanup if it’s at the house, and I don’t care to sacrifice my time. If she wants to rent the property and my time, then she can pay me a premium for the short notice. But I’m not doing it for free.

I explained this all to my aunt and my cousin. They both threw a fit and tried having my mom talk to me. She tried pulling the family card and a guilt trip about my cousin having no money. I said my cousin has no money because of her divorce.

It’s a sham wedding, and her dad wouldn’t support it, and she knows that. There was a reason her dad didn’t trust the property to his own kids. I said all my other cousins have been good people, so I was willing to help. But this cousin and aunt are rude.

My mom said I won’t be invited to Christmas most likely then. I said, “Okay, find another venue while you’re at it” (the house is the hangout spot for Christmas). My dad is calling me an AH, but I need a fair judgment. AITA?

