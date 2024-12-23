A Thief Steals Package From The Apartment Mail Room, But The Company That Sent It Won’t Offer A Refund Because They Claim The Package Was Successfully Delivered

The only thing that makes me hesitant about ordering something online is the chance of it not actually making it to my home.

It could get lost in transit.

It could be delivered to the wrong house.

It could get stollen.

In today’s story, a person who lives in an apartment has a package stolen from the mailroom, and he has quite a time trying to get a refund.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

No name delivery service driver’s screwup goes unpunished and unreimbursed So I was looking forward to a small package of specialized parts. I had to order from AliExpress because they weren’t available anywhere else. Of course, it gets handled by some carrier I’ve never heard of. I make sure to always have a buzzer code on my actual shipping details because I live in an apartment building with no lobby person/concierge. It’s much safer to have it delivered right to my unit.

The delivery driver made a BIG mistake!

On the day of delivery, I get a buzz and it’s the driver. I let him in, but instead of delivering to my unit, he decides to be lazy and just dumps it in the mailroom. Time is money I guess. The screwup begins because the driver, when entering, holds the door open for a homeless person. Once he leaves this homeless guy just starts tearing through anything left in the mailroom that isn’t nailed down and steals whatever he can.

He’s out the $60 he spent on the part.

The building manager has everything on camera and we file a police report, but chances of police actually catching this person are slim. The part itself is worth exactly $60 (and I doubt they are putting in much legwork for that, lol). To no one’s surprise, both AliExpress and the carrier don’t give a care that the package was stolen. They claim it was successfully delivered, their evidence being a photo of the intact package in my mail room.

I try to convince them that my mailroom is not my unit as specified on the package, I only received an empty box, and therefore not successfully delivered, but they don’t care. No refunds approved, I’m out of luck on the $60 even though it was 100% their driver’s fault.

He got his money back.

So my revenge starts with a chargeback through my payment method. They mention they require a police report to be uploaded to prove what I’ve claimed was true. The main problem is that getting a copy of this report costs $55, but the Mr. Petty Roosevelt in me decides it’s worth it. Today I just received the $60 refund in my account and I couldn’t be prouder. I guess the real winner here is the Police Department though.

It seems like the driver is the one who should have some sort of petty revenge against him since he’s the one who messed up with the delivery and the homeless person.

