Mechanic Said People Shouldn’t Get Their Cars Fixed At Mom And Pop Auto Shops And Shows What Happened After Somebody Got Their Truck Fixed At One

I’ve been going to a mom-and-pop auto shop where I live for about eight years and I couldn’t be happier with the place.

But I guess not all of these places are created equal…

A mechanic named Joe posted a video on TikTok and explained why he doesn’t think small car repair shops are always up to snuff.

Joe said a customer came into his shop and said that his engine was pretty much dead after only 30,000 miles.

He added that the engine had been installed into the car by a local shop that didn’t specializes in diesel vehicles.

Joe said it wasn’t a good idea for the workers to install an engine from an O’Reilly Auto Parts store and he added that the car had a whole lot of other problems.

He said, “Having to pay over again because you just wanted to use someone that doesn’t specialize in diesel? That’s a big **** up.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

He’s speaking from experience.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.