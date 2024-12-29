December 28, 2024 at 10:48 pm

Mechanic Said People Shouldn’t Get Their Cars Fixed At Mom And Pop Auto Shops And Shows What Happened After Somebody Got Their Truck Fixed At One

I’ve been going to a mom-and-pop auto shop where I live for about eight years and I couldn’t be happier with the place.

But I guess not all of these places are created equal…

A mechanic named Joe posted a video on TikTok and explained why he doesn’t think small car repair shops are always up to snuff.

Joe said a customer came into his shop and said that his engine was pretty much dead after only 30,000 miles.

He added that the engine had been installed into the car by a local shop that didn’t specializes in diesel vehicles.

Joe said it wasn’t a good idea for the workers to install an engine from an O’Reilly Auto Parts store and he added that the car had a whole lot of other problems.

He said, “Having to pay over again because you just wanted to use someone that doesn’t specialize in diesel? That’s a big **** up.”

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

He’s speaking from experience.

