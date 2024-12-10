Mom With A Stroller Enters A Crowded Train, But Gets Defensive When Another Passenger Asks Her Not To Roll Over His Toes

When you choose to take public transportation, that means you also have to deal with a bunch of strangers who may or may not be considerate of others.

In today’s story, a couple passengers on a crowded metro train have to deal with an entitled mother who is pushing a stroller over their feet!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

You don’t move quick enough, I’m gonna roll my stroller over your feet a few times. Had this happen to my partner and I in Barcelona today. We got on the metro and it was relatively empty at the stop we got on, but there was this very gross smell on that particular train. We had a seat, but the smell was very strong, and we had a 30min ride to our destination, so we decided to try to move towards the front of the train.

The smell got worse…

As we go to the middle portion of the train, we noticed that it was empty, and the smell was unbearably strong. Our guess was that someone had an accident, and pooped their pants. So we decided to the head towards the back of the train. Some part of the back portion of the train is the priority area, but many people were standing in this area due to the terrible smell from the middle of the train, so we joined these groups of people.

A couple enter with a stroller.

As the stops went by, the train was getting fuller and fuller. At one of the stops, this lady and her husband had a stroller with their kid. Now, we understand that the baby with stroller gets the priority space. We did not even see her enter as we were standing faced away from the door and there was quite a bit of people.

The lady with the stroller was pretty rude.

She pushed her way through the crowd, and she happened to want the area we were in, so I moved out of the way for her and her stroller, but I guess my partner did not move fast enough for her, and she rolled over his foot 3 times with the stroller by pushing him to move. He was trying to move over, but there were ppl next to him, who was moving over slowly, since it was a full car. My partner asked if they could stop rolling over his foot so many times. This lady became very defensive, saying that she can push if she wants because she is entitled to this priority space.

The lady was ready for a fight.

He argued with her that he was trying to move, but it was unnecessary to roll the stroller over his toes over and over again when he is wearing flip flops, and that it hurt. She started yelling at him that he was disrespectful, so she had no respect for him, and to turn his eyes away from her eyes. At this point, he was getting pissed and he said, “I can look where I want, and I prefer to look at you.” Then, she got even more mad, “If you want to fight, we can fight all day.”

The drama ended, but OP is still shocked at what happened.

My partner decided to disengage at this point because he realized it was so stupid, and at this point also, the couple next to him moved over enough that he could give them space to have the stroller where they wanted. Are we the crazy ones here? How can a mother yell like that in front of their child at another stranger they don’t even know for something so small when they were the ones that were using the stroller as a weapon to get what they want, instead of politely asking? Is this the type of world we live in now, where there’s just no courtesy and understanding? I would like to understand how to defuse this type of situation because it made me really upset my partner got yelled at for something like this. It doesn’t bother him at all, but I felt quite helpless and powerless as I was in shock.

That mom with the stroller was really rude. I can’t imagine intentionally rolling over someone’s feet with a stroller!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This is a very good question…

I wouldn’t want to mess with this reader!

The mother had no right to act so entitled.

This reader would’ve been honest.

She’s probably going to raise her child to be entitled too.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.