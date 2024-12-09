Motorcyclist Knocked Over Traffic Cones Every Day, But One Day A Road Crew Used A Hidden Stake To Teach Him A Painful Lesson

Dealing with petty troublemakers usually takes a little creativity and a lot of patience.

What would you do if someone kept sabotaging your work every single day? Would you simply ignore it? Or would you get creative to teach them a lesson?

In the following story, one road crew finds themselves in this very situation and gets tired of dealing with it.

Here’s what they did…

End of the traffic cone bandit My great-uncle was part of a road construction crew back in the day. One of his jobs was setting up traffic cones. What started happening was that a guy on a motorbike would drive by, stick his foot out, and knock over the cones. This happened every day, and as you can imagine, it got old very quickly.

Here was their solution…

One day, after resetting the cones, they went somewhere in the middle and drove a large stake into the ground, then put a cone over the top. The next day, half of the cones were knocked over. Around the stake cone, there was a large gouge in the otherwise evenly spread gravel. Several small pieces of the motorbike could be found around the area. From what I remember, they never found out who the perpetrator was, though, after that day, they didn’t have any more problems with cyclists knocking over their cones.

Ouch! That must’ve hurt!

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about what they did.

According to this person, it’s not pro revenge at all.

In Australia, this act would be illegal.

Harsh but true.

Here’s another person who thinks it’s illegal.

While it’s funny, hopefully, no one was seriously injured.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.