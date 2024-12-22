‘Now I’m going to be $7,500 in debt.’ – Former Student Said She Wasn’t Happy About Her Experience With Loans From FAFSA

If you know you know…

I’m talking about student loans and how the companies who dish out that money to young people seem to make everything as complicated as possible.

A TikTokker named Lana posted a video and sounded off about her student loan woes.

Lana said that she got federal student aid through FAFSA to attend a community college and told viewers, “I specifically made sure that it was going to be enough to cover my whole tuition, not only for this semester, but for next semester as well.”

She said she unexpectedly received a refund of $3,500 before classes started and made a phone call to make sure that it was legit.

But she later got a phone call from someone at the school who told her that she owed $3,000 or else she’d be dropped from her classes.

Lana finally found out that she was mistakenly sent the $3,500.

But Lana had already spent the money…

She said, “Was it irresponsible of me to spend $3,000 in three months? Yes, it was. I’ll admit that.”

Lana was told she could either pay back the money or she’d get dropped from her classes.

She was unhappy with the options and said, “Why do I have to pay that money back whenever y’all gave me the wrong amount in the first place?”

Lana said she figured out how to enroll in a payment plan so she wouldn’t have to drop out of her classes…and now she has to get more student loans to pay off those payments.

She told viewers, “Now I’m going to be $7,500 in debt.”

Here’s the video.

Check out what folks had to say about this.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

She’s in hot water!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁