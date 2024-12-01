Ongoing Clinical Trial Shows Very Promising Results Using Eye Implant To Treat Macular Degeneration Vision Loss

For most people, as you get older your body starts to be negatively affected in many ways. One of the most common issues that people struggle with is their eyesight going bad. This can happen in many different ways, one common one being macular degeneration.

Macular degeneration is the leading cause of age-related loss of sight. This is when the macula of the eye becomes thinner and lumps of protein can build up. The result is cell loss in areas of the retina, causing blurriness, dark spots, and sight loss.

Currently, there is no treatment for this issue, but according to ongoing clinical trials and a study presented at the 24th Euretina Congress, this might be about to change.

Science Corporation is a brain-computer interface company that is working on a variety of ways to use implants and other technologies to improve the lives of people. Their PRIMA device has been implanted into the retina of the eyes of several trial patients suffering from macular degeneration. That implant works with specialized glasses and a processing unit (all wireless) to help with vision.

The company CEO, Max Hodak, released a statement on this technology, saying:

“To my knowledge, this is the first time that restoration of the ability to fluently read has ever been definitively shown in blind patients. This represents an enormous turning point for the field, and we’re incredibly excited to bring this important technology to market over the next few years.”

The trial that is ongoing had 38 patients implanted with this device over a year ago. At the 12-month mark, they had their vision tested and it was found that they had a mean improvement of being able to read an additional 4.6 lines on a vision chart. One of the participants had an impressive 11.8 line improvement.

Equally important is that the patient’s natural vision remained stable, so they did not experience any worsening of their vision without the glasses, so at least so far, there appears to be no downside to the treatment.

The study is expected to continue through February 2026, and possibly beyond, but the results so far are very impressive. You can see how this implant works in this informative video:

These implants may help cure blindness!

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a quantum computer simulation that has “reversed time” and physics may never be the same.