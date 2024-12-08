Partner’s Eiffel Tower “Fake Proposal” Idea Gets Shot Down, And Now He’s Acting Forlorn And Heartbroken

A couple on their 2-year anniversary trip to Paris hits a bump when the partner suggests a “fake proposal” picture in front of the Eiffel Tower.

AITA for not letting my partner “fake propose” to me while on vacation? Genuinely was not sure what sub to post this in. My (F28) partner (M30) and I went on vacation last week for our 2 year anniversary and just got back two days ago. It was a fantastic, amazing and romantic vacation all up to the point when my partner suggested we ask a stranger to take a picture of us in a “fake proposal” in front of the Eiffel Tower. When he asked this, my heart started beating so fast, I immediately assumed he was saying “fake proposal” as a ruse for a real proposal, which is not something we have talked about yet. I think I just said “wait what do you mean?” and he said that proposal pictures in this spot were really popular and that we should “take the opportunity” while we can. I said that I wasn’t really interested in a fake proposal picture and that I thought it was weird that he would suggest that. We moved on pretty quickly and went to dinner.

When we got back to our hotel that evening I asked him about it, since it had been on my mind and I could tell that I had actually really upset him. I asked him explicitly “were you planning on actually proposing to me and I ruined it?” and he said no, that he doesn’t think we are ready for that step (and for the record, I agree. Our relationship was long distance for the first 8 mo and I am planning on moving in with him when my lease is up in January). He said that he always thought the proposal picture in front of the Eiffel Tower was really romantic and that he’s worried whenever he actually does propose it won’t be as romantic as Paris, so he wanted to get the picture while we could. I apologized but told him that I was only interested in actual proposal pictures, and that I would love them whenever/wherever it happened.

He has been pretty crestfallen since this conversation and I really feel like I genuinely ruined something for him. I called some friends when we got home and got mixed advice, some agreeing that it was a really odd request. Some say I should have just taken the fake proposal photo which would have been no harm done. AITA for not taking the photo with him?

