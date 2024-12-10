Secret Shopper Explained Why She Gave A Five Guys Restaurant A Failing Score

Hang on tight, folks!

Because you’re about to get the straight dope about Five Guys from a secret shopper…well, at least about one Five Guys location.

Her name is Kayla and she posted a video on TikTok about her secret shopping experience.

Kayla said that this Five Guys location had some positives, but there was a big problem…

She told viewers, “What they failed on was how nasty this location was. Even the women’s restroom was nasty. There wasn’t even soap to wash my hands with. The commode was beyond disgusting. I’m not even gonna put that in detail.”

Kayla said the cleanliness problems weren’t limited to the bathroom.

The main dining area was dirty, there were puddles on the floor, and even the outdoor dining area was gross.

She said, “It feels like they haven’t cleaned in days, and I don’t think there’s any reason for that.”

FAIL.

Check out the video.

Five Guys got a big, fat F.

