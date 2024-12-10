December 9, 2024 at 8:49 pm

Secret Shopper Explained Why She Gave A Five Guys Restaurant A Failing Score

by Matthew Gilligan

Hang on tight, folks!

Because you’re about to get the straight dope about Five Guys from a secret shopper…well, at least about one Five Guys location.

Her name is Kayla and she posted a video on TikTok about her secret shopping experience.

Kayla said that this Five Guys location had some positives, but there was a big problem…

She told viewers, “What they failed on was how nasty this location was. Even the women’s restroom was nasty. There wasn’t even soap to wash my hands with. The commode was beyond disgusting. I’m not even gonna put that in detail.”

Kayla said the cleanliness problems weren’t limited to the bathroom.

The main dining area was dirty, there were puddles on the floor, and even the outdoor dining area was gross.

She said, “It feels like they haven’t cleaned in days, and I don’t think there’s any reason for that.”

FAIL.

Check out the video.

@kaylalaughsoutloud

Mystery Shop: This Is NOT The Five Guys Way‼️ Where is your favorite burger spot⁉️ @Five Guys #fyp #mysteryshopping

♬ original sound – 😂 Kayla Laughs Out Loud 🤣

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker was shocked.

And this viewer spoke up.

Five Guys got a big, fat F.

