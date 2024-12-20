December 20, 2024 at 2:48 am

She Found Something Weird In A Bag Of Cool Ranch Doritos. – ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so disgusting.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

It’s always a bummer to buy a bag of chips that you’re really looking forward to digging into and when the big moment comes…

You get smacked in the face with disappointment!

That’s what happened to a woman named Dasia and she took to TikTok to share her story.

Source: TikTok

In her first video, Dasia referenced a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos and said, “Y’all, I don’t know if I should open this bag or just leave it alone. Oh my gosh, it’s so disgusting.”

Source: TikTok

She wasn’t sure she should open the bag because something seemed amiss.

Dasia wrote in the video’s caption, “Y’all WTH do this bag of chips got going onnnnn?”

Source: TikTok

Check out the first video.

@dasiaswift

Yall wth do this bag of chips got going onnnnn @doritos #doritos #wtf #fyp

♬ original sound – lollllliii

In Dasia’s second video, she threw the bag of Cool Ranch Doritos on the floor and poked at the package with a stick.

She asked, “What if it’s a rat?”

@dasiaswift

Part 2 whats in the bag ? 🫣#dorito #fypシ #digusting #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – lollllliii

Dasia posted a third video about the incident and showed viewers what was going on.

It looks like there was some kind of malfunction at the Doritos factory and she discovered the bag contained one large chip.

Dasia said it was, “molded, soft and tough.”

She added, “This is what we putting in our body y’all.”

@dasiaswift

Part 4 whats in the dorito bag ? 👀 what the fuck is this 😵‍💫🫣#doritos #doritotiktok #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – lollllliii

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person offered some advice.

Source: TikTok

She didn’t see this coming!

