She Found Something Weird In A Bag Of Cool Ranch Doritos. – ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so disgusting.’

It’s always a bummer to buy a bag of chips that you’re really looking forward to digging into and when the big moment comes…

You get smacked in the face with disappointment!

That’s what happened to a woman named Dasia and she took to TikTok to share her story.

In her first video, Dasia referenced a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos and said, “Y’all, I don’t know if I should open this bag or just leave it alone. Oh my gosh, it’s so disgusting.”

She wasn’t sure she should open the bag because something seemed amiss.

Dasia wrote in the video’s caption, “Y’all WTH do this bag of chips got going onnnnn?”

Check out the first video.

In Dasia’s second video, she threw the bag of Cool Ranch Doritos on the floor and poked at the package with a stick.

She asked, “What if it’s a rat?”

Dasia posted a third video about the incident and showed viewers what was going on.

It looks like there was some kind of malfunction at the Doritos factory and she discovered the bag contained one large chip.

Dasia said it was, “molded, soft and tough.”

She added, “This is what we putting in our body y’all.”

She didn’t see this coming!

