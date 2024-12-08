She Refused To Give Up Her Aisle Seat On A Ten-Hour Flight. It Lead To A Furious Mother, A Crying Child, And Passenger Backlash.

Airplane etiquette can be a touchy subject, especially when it comes to seat swapping.

So, what would you do if a parent asked you to give up the seat you specifically chose, and your refusal caused a scene?

Would you give in to avoid the drama?

Or would you stand your ground and ignore the situation?

In the following story, one traveler finds herself dealing with this very situation.

Here’s what she did.

AITA for not giving up my seat on the plane So I (25F) went on a 10-hour plane ride out of the country around a week ago. I booked the aisle seat because I don’t like having to climb over people to go to the restroom. We’re about to take off when a mother of I think a 9 or so year old comes up to me and asks if we can switch seats (she had a middle seat). I told her no that I paid to chose my seat for a reason!

Here’s where the problem lies.

She got very mad and started yelling and her kid was crying. I just put in my headphones and didn’t care! When the plane landed, I got nasty comments and was called a horrible person and an AH! AITA?

Talk about awkwardness.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about her decision.

According to this person, it’s the mother’s problem.

Even this person wouldn’t have given up the seat.

Eek. This woman wished she had an aisle seat.

This person just wants others to plan better and stop asking to switch seats.

If you paid for a seat change, it’s your seat.

The mother needs to plan better next time and stop expecting people to bend over backward for her.

