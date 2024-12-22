She Refused To Sleep In Her Boyfriend’s Bed Unless He Let Her Change The Sheets, So She Ended Up Driving Home When He Refused

Not everyone has the same cleanliness standards, but it’s safe to say that most people wouldn’t want to sleep on stained, dirty sheets full of holes.

In today’s story, one woman’s boyfriend sees nothing wrong with sleeping on sheets exactly like this.

She finds this disgusting!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to sleep in my boyfriend’s dirty bed? Last night I (41 F) had planned to stay the night at my boyfriend’s place (39), who lives about an hour away from me. We went out to watch a band play, had a good time, and grabbed some food on the way back. My bf knows that I’m particular about the bed, and I almost always change his bedsheets when I come over, because he rarely changes them.

Her boyfriend refused to let her fix the bed.

Well last night, when I was going to change the bed, he wouldn’t let me. He had a dirty, ripped up fitted sheet that wasn’t even stretched over the entire mattress leaving half of it bare, and the side that was covered was full of big holes revealing the dirty mattress underneath. I told him there was no way I was sleeping in a bed like that and asked him to let me fix it. It would have taken me 3 minutes, and he didn’t have to do anything.

The argument continued…

He said the bed was fine; turned out the lights and hopped in. I continued to beg him to let me put fresh sheets on and threatened to drive home. But he said I was being ridiculous. I asked if I could get a blanket to lie on the couch and he threw a dirty stained mattress cover at me and said “use this”.

Driving home meant she also missed family time.

So I left and drove all the way home, at 2 am. We had planned to go to his family’s the next morning, but I told him as I was leaving that I wasn’t driving all the way back. The next morning he was calling me asking why I wasn’t at his family’s as planned. I told him I wasn’t driving all the way back after having to drive home last night. He said I was rude for not going to his family’s and is now mad me.

Her boyfriend was being completely unreasonable.

First of all, how can he sleep like that?

Second of all, ew!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Her boyfriend’s behavior is horrible!

It might be time to break up.

Her boyfriend is the problem.

Here’s another vote for dumping the boyfriend.

She needs to run away from this loser!

He is just in a whole other category of heck no.

