Sister-in-Law’s Stingy Tea Habits Push A Woman To Serve Up The Pettiest Revenge

Even the smallest annoyances can spill over when they build up for years.

So, what would you do if someone repeatedly dismissed your preferences and acted dismissively toward you?

Would you stay quiet to keep the peace?

Or would you find a way to make a point?

In the following story, one woman finally reaches her breaking point with her sister-in-law, and her method of handling it is as petty as it is satisfying.

Here’s what happened.

Very pet-tea indeed My (45f) sister-in-law (50f) can be a bit difficult to get along with. She’s set in her ways, which I can deal with, but she doesn’t approve of anything that I do. No matter what I say, she knows better, knew it first, or I’m just outright wrong. I used to speak up for myself, but she just gets upset, so now I bite my tongue A LOT around her as I don’t want to start drama. There’s a bit of tension between us because of this lol. She’s very tight with her money and uses the absolute least of anything she can. This is fine; her money is her choice, and I don’t care. (Except when she gifts my kid’s soft toys or water bottles from the thrift store because, ew, but I digress).

The sister-in-law never puts enough milk in the tea.

But when she makes a cup of tea, she puts in a teeny-tiny dribble of milk, I’m talking a teaspoon. I like a big gush of milk, like 100ml or so. So, when she makes me tea and puts in a dribble, I ask for more. She puts in another dribble, and I say, “Can I do it?” and take the milk I want while she tut-tuts at the sheer waste. Admittedly, this doesn’t happen very often, as I don’t visit her house often. But it’s been 20 years, and it’s happened every time. Recently, the family came around, and I made tea. I had the teapot on a side table, and I was taking and filling cups. I ask her if she would like some. She gestures to her cup without looking at me, like “it’s there, fill it”.

She may not like a lot of milk, but she got a lot.

I said, “Can you please pass it to me?” (I didn’t want to lean over her with a boiling teapot), and she handed it to me again without looking at me. I get that there’s tension, but she can’t even be polite 🙄 I put in a half spoon of sugar as she likes, then put in a dribble of milk as she likes. Then I thought, eff you, and filled the cup up with delicious, cool, creamy milk right to the brim. I said, “Hot cup coming through,” and plonked it in front of her on the table, contents still spinning from the lovely stir I gave it just before serving to ensure that lovely milk was fully distributed all throughout the cup. I hope you enjoyed your pet-tea sis in law 😊

Bravo! It’s about time she gave the SIL a taste of her own medicine!

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about this story.

This person should try milk and tea, they may like it.

At this point, you might as well just give them water.

Here’s someone who found a subtle way to chase off a petty friend.

As this person suggests, just basically give her a glass of milk.

This woman needs to learn manners.

It’s apparent that the SIL thinks she’s better than other people, and that’s no way to live your life.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.