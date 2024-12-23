Someone Kept Using Her Laundry Detergent Even Though It Was Clearly Marked, So She Filled The Bottle With Drano And Waited To Catch The Thief

If you live in an apartment or condo and there’s a shared laundry room, it’s more convenient to leave your laundry detergent in the laundry room than it is to have to tote it back and forth.

Most of us do laundry at least once a week, right?

The problem is when you leave your laundry detergent in the laundry room but another resident uses it!

That’s stealing!

How do you stop the thief?

The woman in today’s story had a sneaky idea!

Let’s see what she did…

Detergent chaos A coworker of mine was living in a building with shared laundry. There was a shelf that residents used to leave their laundry detergent. Someone kept using her detergent, so she labeled it more clearly, adding ‘PLEASE DO NOT USE.’

Just because someone is sweet doesn’t mean they can’t be vicious!

Her detergent was clearly still being used and she’d had enough. She is a super sweet bubbly person, always has a good attitude, is kind to everyone. So I was shocked when she told me in her usual cheerful voice that she refilled her detergent container with drano (a strong chemical drain cleaner.)

She was super happy about it!

She smiled and giggled- “that will teach them!” This was towards the end of my rotation, and I never got to have a follow up convo with her, but I still wonder if the thief completely disintegrated their clothes! Or if this could have damaged the washer?? Either way- incredibly petty

I’d like to know what happened to the clothes and washer too!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Someone could’ve been hurt.

Drano is really dangerous.

She should’ve used something else.

This reader isn’t surprised.

Another reader wants an ending even if it didn’t really happen.

I hope nobody got hurt!

Maybe just use something colorful next time.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.