Teenager Learned The Truth About Her Family’s Past, So Her Already Fragile Relationship With Her Family Changed Forever

Family ties are supposed to bind us to our loved ones, but sometimes they unravel into complicated knots of resentment.

When one teenager discovers the tangled roots of her fractured family tree, the truth cuts even deeper than she imagined.

Read on for the full scoop.

AITA for calling my parents trash? I’m 16 and I have always been aware of how my half-siblings treated me. It’s like they just hated me and my mom for no reason. I found out my Brother Cory was getting married and once again my dad (his father) wasn’t invited. I know it hurts my dad’s feelings. I reached out to Cory so I could understand why this is going on.

Then Cory dropped a bit of a bombshell.

Cory told me I was an affair baby and his parents was married up until I came along. It caused his parents divorce when he was 10. It broke his mom’s heart and he doesn’t speak to his dad for it. Cory said it’s not my fault, but my birth tore his family apart. I was shocked but honestly it makes so much sense to me.

So the teen asks their parents what gives.

I confronted my parents because there’s such a disgusting age gap and class gap between my mom’s family and my dad’s. My mom doesn’t know how to act and takes everything so offensive and says anything is disrespectful and complains about my dad’s mom (my grandma) and she treats her.

The conversation soon transforms into a yelling match.

The conversation became an argument where I called my parents trash for everything and I don’t have a sense of family because of them. My grandmother on my mom’s side is a mentally ill druggie, like most of my mom’s family, and I don’t feel loved by my dad’s side at all. I told my parents it’s all their fault and I wish I wasn’t born.

So the parents punish the teen, which only makes matters worse.

My mom is ticked and tried banning me from social media where I talked to my half brother and shut off the wifi, forgetting my phone has a hot spot. My younger brother is mad because my mom shut off the wifi and he can’t play games.

No one is seeing eye-to-eye.

My dad said the situation was complicated. I told him it wasn’t and they are trash and I’m trash just for being born.

It hurts to know where you come from, especially when your origin story broke up relationships.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter believes there may be some truth to what the teen is saying.

Clearly the truth was withheld for a reason.

This user stresses the value of having someone on your side, no matter who it might be.

There’s plenty of blame to go around here, but it shouldn’t all fall on the teen’s shoulders.

Sometimes ignorance is bliss.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.