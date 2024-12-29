December 29, 2024 at 2:49 pm

This Mechanic Said People Shouldn’t Use WD-40 On Car Parts. – ‘Spraying oil on it isn’t going to fix that.’

I guess WD-40 doesn’t work on everything

A mechanic named Scotty posted a video on TikTok and explained why folks shouldn’t use that trusted liquid on certain car parts.

He told viewers, “Fan belts are made to run dry. If you put lubrication on them, it can slip.”

Scotty said fan belts usually “use only one gigantic serpentine belt with automatic tensioners that you never have to adjust.”

Scotty added that fan belts that make noise either need to be stretched out or replaced, or might even be indicative of a bigger problem.

He said, “Spraying oil on it isn’t going to fix that. And I mean, don’t spray anything on it, even things that say ‘belt ease’ [or] ‘belt dressing.’ These belts are made to run dry. Do not lubricate them.”

Thanks, Scotty!

Check out what he had to say.

Stop Using WD-40 on Your Car Right Now #scottykilmer #cars #exhaust #mechanic

Is this the one thing WD-40 can’t do?

