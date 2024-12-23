December 23, 2024 at 6:47 pm

Mechanic Thinks That There’s Something Wrong With Ford’s Current Engines

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@davesengines

Is there something bad going on with the engines in today’s Ford vehicles?

According to a mechanic named Dave, there is, and he took to TikTok to tell viewers all about it.

Source: TikTok

Dave said that cam phasers in recent Ford EcoBoost engines are causing rattling in vehicles that usually lasts from 2-5 seconds.

He added that there’s an update for a new phaser and once a replacement is installed, the rattling should go away.

Source: TikTok

Dave said the best way to take care of this issue is to get oil changes every 5,000 miles.

Look after your car, folks!

You’ll thank yourself for it!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@davesengines

Scariest sound of Ford owner will hear from their eco-boost engine, and how to fix it #autoshop #enginebuild #autorepair #enginebuilding #enginerepair

♬ original sound – Dave’s Engines

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

One person made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2024 12 12 at 8.49.32 AM Mechanic Thinks That Theres Something Wrong With Fords Current Engines

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2024 12 12 at 8.49.53 AM Mechanic Thinks That Theres Something Wrong With Fords Current Engines

What’s goin’ on with these engines…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter