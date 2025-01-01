Older Sister Made Her Siblings An Elaborate Meal One Night, But They Wouldn’t Eat It. So She Let Them Go Hungry And Now Their Mom Is Mad.

As you get older, you get more responsibilities, and sometimes that may include watching your younger siblings to help out.

What would you do if you had to care for your brother and sister for several days while your parents were stuck out of town, but they refused to eat the food you made them?

That is what happened to the older sister in this story, so she just let them skip dinner that night and now the mom is angry.

Check it out.

AITA for not cooking a second meal for my younger siblings after they refused to eat what I made? I (16F) have two younger siblings, Mia (9F) and Max (7M). Our parents recently went on a quick meeting over the next state but due to bad weather, they got stuck due to severe weather. It’s been a few days, and while they’ve been checking in, I’ve had to take over everything at home, including looking after my siblings.

I don’t mind helping out, but it’s been exhausting managing schoolwork, chores, and making sure they’re not setting the house on fire. Few days ago, I decided to go all out and cook a proper meal for dinner. I made a spinach and cheese lasagna from scratch, which took me hours between prepping, baking, and cleaning up.

I was really proud of it and it smelled amazing and looked straight out of a food magazine. However, when I served it, Mia poked at it like it was toxic waste, and Max flat-out said, “This is gross. I want nuggets.” (and we didn’t have any nuggets or something to make for that matter) I was frustrated but stayed calm and told them, “This is dinner. If you don’t want it, that’s fine, but I’m not making anything else.” They refused to eat and just went back to watching TV.

I figured they’d eventually get hungry and eat, but when I checked later, they still hadn’t eaten. I still tried to push them but eventually gave up because I had a pile of homework and was already drained. Fast forward to the next few days, when my mom called. She asked if everything was okay, and I mentioned the lasagna incident. She got upset and said something like they have to eat something, and that kids don’t really like those stuff.” I explained that I didn’t have the time or energy to whip up a second meal when I’m juggling everything else.

She got even angrier, saying they haven’t eaten much in days because they’re too picky to eat what I’ve made. I get it—they’re kids, and I’m not a professional chef, but I feel like I’ve already done my part by cooking, cleaning, and keeping them alive. I didn’t sign up to be their personal short-order cook. And for context, due to the weather conditions, ordering in wasn’t an option. Am I really wrong for drawing the line and not making them something else when they refused to eat? AITA?

