Her Coworker Is A Perfume Lover And Insists On Reapplying It Multiple Times A Day In A Small Office. So She Asks Her To Stop Stinking Up The Office.

Truth be told: not everyone is a fan of perfumes.

Some people are allergic or just have a strong reaction to it.

Now imagine being one of those people and sharing a small office space with a perfume devotee.

Naturally, the person expressed discomfort… but was called “a hater” for it.

Who is in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for being vocal about my colleague/friend reapplying her perfume multiple times a day in a small office? My colleague, who is also a very good friend of mine, is a huge fan of perfume. We work together in a small office and share one long desk (so the distance between us is 40 centimeters tops). She has acquired a habit of reapplying her perfume multiple times a day not leaving her seat.

This is borderline a safety hazard at this point.

As you can imagine when she sprays herself, the smell is all over the place and it feels like I get covered in it as well, which usually causes a headache and sometimes even nausea. We’ve already had a conversation about using Ganymede at work and she agreed to wear it to other places.

Perfumes have a lot of chemicals, and some people are even allergic to them.

When I started coughing and opened the window after another perfume reapplied today she almost bit my head off. She said that it was “just a nice mango fragrance” and my reaction was extreme, that her perfume helps her feel more energetic and there is no need to be “a hater”.

That’s a very odd reaction to someone being physically affected by her perfume use.

Now I don’t know what to do and even feel guilty a bit. AITA?

Does she also say she can quit perfumes anytime?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Time to bring it to HR’s attention.

Most people would be fine with leaving the perfume at home.

