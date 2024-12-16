This Worker Tried To Beat The Heat, But It Backfired In A Big Way

Being in the heat isn’t fun, especially if you have to endure high temperatures at work.

Or do you?

The employer in this story thought he had a solution, but it was complicated.

Read to see if things cooled off.

I can only work while it’s cooler Employee worked at a farming equipment manufacturer. It would reach temperatures sometimes above 100° F in the Summer. No one likes to work in that kind of heat, so the special employee thought he would be smart and get out of working during the hottest part of the day, but still earn enough to live on.

It seemed simple enough.

Employee found a doctor to write a note saying that he couldn’t work in temperatures over 90° F. This worked well for him for a few weeks, he would work about four hours and say it was too hot and go home. This left Manager in a tough spot with one less person for half of the day, but knew that he had to comply with Employee’s restrictions. Manager installed thermometers around the shop. Manager of course does not want Employee to have a health problem, so as soon as one of the thermometers reached 90, Employee was sent home.

But there was a problem.

It turned out that it was getting to 90° F about two hours into Employee’s shift, not four. This put Employee in a pinch because now he wasn’t earning enough to live on. Now Employee had a couple choices, he could find another job that was cooler. Maybe a part-time job in the afternoon that would be done in air conditioning. Or he could admit that he just didn’t want to work in the heat, but it wasn’t really causing any health problems. In the end, employee went back to the doctor and got the note removed from his file. He was now able to work full shifts alongside his coworkers.

