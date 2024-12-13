Walgreens Customer Found Out It’s Much Cheaper To Get His Prescriptions Filled With GoodRx

Thank goodness for GoodRx!

A TikTokker named Steve posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about how he saved a lot of money on a prescription by using the discount company.

Steve said that the pharmacist at his Walgreens store told him they couldn’t fill a particular prescription because it wasn’t covered by his insurance.

He explained that he usually gets notifications telling him that his prescriptions are being filled, but this time he didn’t get one.

Steve added, “The girl said, ‘Well why should we? We know it’s not going to be accepted.'”

The pharmacist told Steve that it would cost more than $350 to fill his prescription because it wasn’t covered by insurance.

He decided to look for a discount coupon and he found a great one.

Steve said, “I go to GoodRx and it’s $29.99 with the Walgreens app.”

He added that he saved a few hundred dollars and told viewers, “You gotta do your homework, or maybe find another pharmacy.”

GoodRx is the gift that keeps on giving.

