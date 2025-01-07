January 7, 2025 at 6:49 pm

‘You don’t have to spend $42 on 115 tablets.’ – A Costco Shopper Recommended A Cheap Alternative To Claritin

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@.jordieray

A lot of over-the-counter meds are ridiculously expensive these days!

And that’s why it’s nice to have options, right…?

You betcha!

A TikTokker named Jordan posted a video and gave viewers a heads-up about a cheaper option than Claritin for allergy sufferers.

Jordan told viewers, “This is just your friendly neighborhood reminder that you don’t have to spend $42 on 115 tablets of Claritin.”

She added, “You can get Kirkland’s brand for 365 pills for $12.”

Jordan said, “Just so you know, since it’s like allergy flu season.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Claritin can be SO expensive. Hope this helps!!”

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual dropped some knowledge.

Helpful tip FTW!

