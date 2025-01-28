A Former Cop Offered Advice To People Who Get Into Fender Bender Collisions

You never know what kind of random creeps you’re dealing with these days, and that’s why it’s important to remain vigilant in all situations.

A former police officer named Jahunta posted a video and shared a safety tip for folks who are involved in minor car accidents.

He told viewers, “Do not, if somebody bumps you from the rear, do not get out of your vehicle and go back and look at the damage. Because at that point, you’ve left the shelter of your vehicle, and you have put yourself in harm’s way.”

Jahunta said that some people hit cars on purpose as a guise to rob or assault them.

Jahunta said people should be prepared to defend themselves with weapons if they have them and to let people who have hit them know that the police have been called and they are on their way to the accident scene.

Good advice!

Take a look at the video.

Safety first, people!

You never know who you’re dealing with.

