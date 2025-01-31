A Homeowner’s Act Of Kindness Was Misconstrued By Their Rude Neighbors, And It Lead To A Call To The Police. But A Well-Placed HOA Complaint Balanced The Scales.

Every neighborhood has its quirks, but some neighbors take the drama to another level.

One homeowner always tried to be friendly to their grumpy next door neighbors, but when a petty misunderstanding led to a call to the cops, the story ended with a surprising twist.

Read on for the full story!

Neighbors called the cops on me! So I moved into this house in 2017. Nice neighborhood, everyone is usually friendly. Except for an elderly couple directly across from me.

This elderly tends to escalate even small disputes.

They have called the cops on everyone for everything. They have even had numerous screaming matches with other neighbors over their rage issues. One occasion was kids playing in a public street in front of our houses.

This homeowner has tried showering the neighbors with kindness.

Since moving in, I have been cordial — offered them food when I grill outside, taken them packages I get by mistake, and said good morning and waved at them. They can barely walk, and one of them is going blind. Since moving in, I noticed they get their yard treated, and if I mow and note the treatment sign withering away in their yard, I get it and throw it away for them. I’ve been doing this since 2017. Today I mowed, chucked their tattered sign, and went back inside to enjoy my day.

But it turns out, the neighbors weren’t too fond of this gesture.

Forty-five minutes later, a deputy is knocking on my door asking what my issue is with my neighbor. He explained I threw out their sign, and they called him.

But soon the cop realized just how crazy these neighbors were.

Upon finding out what the sign was, he gave me the “you’re kidding” look. He put it back in their yard. They sat out there commenting nonsense on their porch while the cop was there. After he left, they hurried inside.

So this homeowner was done playing nice.

I took a picture of the sign and sent it to the HOA as a violation, as it has been out there for two weeks per the date on it. Hope they like the fine they get.

The neighbors thought they could throw a tantrum, but the HOA showed them otherwise.

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear these rotten neighbors don’t deserve to be treated nicely.

HOAs are a nuisance, but when you can use them to your advantage, it’s glorious.

It’s clear not everyone in the neighborhood shares the same neighborly attitude.

Since these neighbors don’t seem to appreciate a well-manicured lawn, let’s see how they feel about a torn up one.

In a rare turn of events, the HOA actually came to save the day!

These neighbors learned the hard way that playing dirty comes with a price tag.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.