A Jock Tried To Bully This Kid While He Worked At Sonic, But He Got Revenge And Made Him Look Silly In Front Of His Girlfriend

Milkshake not thick enough? OK! “Back in high school in the ’80s I worked at Sonic. It wasn’t too bad as far as fast food jobs go, but I did have a really cool manager who pretty much let me get away with anything. I was the nerdy kid who never got invited to parties and was generally looked down on by the jocks. So I’m on shift one night at the drinks station, when this jock in his lifted pickup and pretty girlfriend pulled into one of the bays and ordered a strawberry milkshake. For those who don’t know, Sonic makes (or at least used to) all their shakes by hand. Real ice cream, fruit, syrup, mixer machine, etc.

So I made the shake as per the normal proportions and sent it out. The car hop brought it back telling me the guy said it didn’t have enough strawberries. No problem I added another scoop or two, mixed it in, and sent it back out. It quickly became apparent that he’s trying to be a big shot for his girl by messing with me, as he did this several more times. Finally, the shake comes back with the complaint that it’s too thin. (No ****, idiot!). So I looked across the room at my manager and gave him “the look.” Anyone who knew me knew something was about to go down.

Everyone in the store watched as I removed the straw, wiped it off, folded it over, PUT A STAPLE IN IT, and sent it back out. Everybody in the store (even the cooks in the back) rushed to the window to watch what happened next. We all were laughing our ***** off when the car hop gave him his shake and he started sucking on the straw. And sucked. And sucked some more. Finally, he pulls out the straw and sees what I had done. He THROWS THE SHAKE on the ground and peels out of the bay and drives off. High Fives all around!

