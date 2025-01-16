January 15, 2025 at 8:50 pm

A Microbiologist Shared How To Get Rid Of That Slimy Pink Stuff That Shows Up In Bathrooms

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you noticed a pink slimy substance in your bathroom before?

If you have, you’re gonna want to hear what a microbiologist named Weston said about getting rid of that pesky stuff in a viral video.

Weston stitched his video from another TikTokker who had a text overlay that reads, “When you don’t clean the pink mould out of the uni accom showers.”

Weston responded and said, “That is a bacteria called Serratia marcescens. The reason that that looks pink and like mold is because the bacteria is secreting a substance called biofilm. Biofilm is basically like the bacteria building a house where they are so that they can be happier and survive a little bit better.”

Weston addressed how to get rid of the stuff and said, “You want three things: something abrasive like a sponge or a scrubby or even baking soda works, soap, and warm water. After that, you’re going to want to disinfect the surface with like a ten percent bleach solution, Clorox, or something else that will actually kill the bacteria.”

He added, “Just make sure you’re not licking anything you’re not supposed to.”

Noted!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

No more mold!

