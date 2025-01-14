January 14, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A TikTokker Found FedEx Packages Dumped On A Dirt Road. – ‘Chewy, Walmart might want to use different carrier.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@samisamsam35

This is too much!

A woman named Sam posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers something pretty shocking that she happened upon…

Source: TikTok

Sam’s video showed a bunch of discarded packages on and around a dirt road.

The packages were from FedEx, Walmart, and Chewy.

Source: TikTok

The caption to the video reads, “FedEx driver just dumped packages here on a dirt road! Chewy, Walmart might want to use different carrier!”

Good grief!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@samisamsam35

@FedEx driver just dumped packages here on a dirt road!! @Chewy @Walmart might want to use different carrier! #fyp #xyzbca #unbelivable #areyouserious

♬ original sound – Sam

Sam posted a follow-up video and gave viewers the backstory on this interesting story.

Take a look at what she had to say.

@samisamsam35

Update to @FedEx gate lol

♬ original sound – Sam

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

What the heck is going on here?!?!

