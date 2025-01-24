January 23, 2025 at 10:48 pm

A TikTokker Showed Viewers How To Make A Dairy Queen Blizzard At Home

by Matthew Gilligan

This is the good stuff!

A TikTokker named Ashley posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how to make a Dairy Queen Blizzard in the privacy of their own homes.

The video’s text overlay set the scene and reads, “POV: You got a stand mixer for Christmas & make Blizzards at home now.”

Ashley added ice cream, Oreo cookies, Reese’s peanut butter cups, and M&Ms to the stand mixer and got busy!

She added chocolate syrup at the end to top it all off.

Looks pretty good to me!

Check out the video.

Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

This TikTokker offered a tip.

And this individual spoke up.

Give it a shot!

