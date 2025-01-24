A TikTokker Showed Viewers How To Make A Dairy Queen Blizzard At Home

This is the good stuff!

A TikTokker named Ashley posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how to make a Dairy Queen Blizzard in the privacy of their own homes.

The video’s text overlay set the scene and reads, “POV: You got a stand mixer for Christmas & make Blizzards at home now.”

Ashley added ice cream, Oreo cookies, Reese’s peanut butter cups, and M&Ms to the stand mixer and got busy!

She added chocolate syrup at the end to top it all off.

Looks pretty good to me!

Check out the video.

