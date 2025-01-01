Aunt Wants To See Niece’s New House, But The Niece Doesn’t Like The Aunt And Refuses To Invite Her Over

What would you do if a family member you didn’t like very much was visiting from out of town?

Would you invite them over to be nice, or would you try to keep your distance?

In today’s story, one newlywed doesn’t like her aunt very much.

She knows her aunt wants to see her new house, but she doesn’t want her aunt to come over.

She’s torn about what to do.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not inviting my aunt to see my new home? I have just gotten married and moved in our home with my husband. It is in the same town with my mom’s house, just different neighbourhoods. My aunt lives in another town but decided to visit my grandma who lives with my mom for the weekend.

She does NOT like her aunt.

Long story short, I can’t stand her. She has always treated my mom badly and my grandmother always forgives her and takes her side no matter what. I have never felt her love in my entire life and she has always acted fake towards us around people.

The aunt seems to be fishing for an invitation.

So yesterday I went to see them at my mom’s after work and she has brought a bag with some chocolates and bedsheets as a gift for my home saying she couldn’t see it as if she was inviting herself over. I thanked but didn’t say anything more. My grandma suggested she come visit me tomorrow evening.

She made an excuse not to invite her aunt over.

When my mom came back in the room after a while, my aunt again said she couldn’t see my home And I said I would like to invite our parents first and be prepared for having guests. We didn’t talk about if after that.

It still seems like the aunt expects to come over.

This morning I called my mom and made it clear I didn’t want her over and she said okay. I didn’t talk to them until the late afternoon, and when I called again it seemed like they were expecting me to have them over. I just don’t want her in my home, but I feel like I am putting my mom in a bad position as later my grandma will make her feel bad about it when she leaves. AITA?

She doesn’t have to invite anyone over that she doesn’t want to invite over, but I do see her perspective as far as inviting everyone over for the sake of her mom.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This person recommends making more and more excuses.

She gets to decide who she invites over.

This reader suggests the direct approach.

I love this comeback!

Her mom probably isn’t stuck in the middle.

If you don’t want to invite someone over, don’t invite them over!

End of story.

