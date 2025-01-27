Aunt’s Rowdy Kids Broke Her Expensive Fish Tank, So She Asked Her To Buy A New One Which Made Her Furious

We all know how rowdy young kids can get…but that doesn’t give them permission to break stuff that doesn’t belong to them!

AITA for asking my aunt to pay for a broken fish tank? “Last holiday season, my parents hosted my mom’s side of the family at our house. My aunt (mom’s sister) and uncle have three sons, all of which can be quite rambunctious and destructive. At one point they started playing with our pool table in a room where my 50 gallon empty fish tank was set in a corner, completely out of the way.

The boys were shoving pool balls across the table with their hands, often partially throwing them. The youngest (around 9 or 10) ended up throwing one too hard, and the ball bounced and hit the tank, which shattered. I brought this incident to my uncle’s attention, and he said he would pay me back for it. However, after the event they left without discussing the matter. So I texted my aunt and told her what happened, including how I told my uncle at the event and was promised compensation for the fish tank.

I never got a response, however, my mother received a slew of accusatory messages about her supposedly trying to rip her off. My mom calmly explained nobody was angry or out for money, but the accident did need to be handled. She continued that her adult daughter (me) was the one she needed to discuss this with, not her. I again reached out to my aunt letting her know I was the one she should talk to, there was no reason to be angry at my mom, and all I wanted was compensation for the tank. I attached a link to a website that sold the tank so she could see how much it cost. She again did not respond and sent my mom more angry messages about how she was being manipulated and ripped off, the cost was unreasonable, and she should only have to pay what I paid for it. I bought the tank secondhand for a much lower price, but such a large fish tank is very expensive new, so replacement costs were much higher than what I paid.

My aunt sent my mom many other nasty messages as well. My uncle had remained calm up to this point, even ordering a new tank from a pet store and emailing us the pickup code, which only made my aunt more furious. In order to ease the situation and keep my aunt from having something to hold over us, my mom and I told my uncle to return the tank, we wouldn’t accept it. My aunt decided to get mad about us declining too, saying we had ripped her off just to shove it back in her face.

After we declined, my aunt stopped contacting and responding to my mom. At family events and occasions where my grandparents needed help, she ignored my mom and refused to say a word. I have not seen her since the day her son broke the tank. It has been over a year and the ignoring has persisted. I am getting married this summer, and plan to invite her to show that I was not and am not a petty child and still consider her family, but I highly doubt she will attend. AITA for asking my aunt for compensation for an expensive fish tank that her son broke?”

