‘She’s got the level 1,000 max prestige super deluxe Costco membership.’ – Costco Shopper Got Kicked Out For Trying To Buy One Item With His Mom’s Membership Card

Is Costco running things like a dictatorship?

Sometimes, it sure sounds like it…

And a man named Walter took to TikTok to complain about his recent experience at a Costco store.

Walter said, “Hey, Costco, count your ******* days, pal.”

He told viewers that he had a photo of his mother’s Costco card and added, “She’s got the level 1,000 max prestige super deluxe Costco membership. There’s no reason why I need that, too. She’s already paying, like, double what the normal subscription is. Why do I need a card too?”

Walter said he entered the store with no problem, but things got ugly when he tried to check out.

He told viewers, “I get to the front thing, I put my thing down. She says, ‘Do you have a membership?’”

Walter said he did and he showed the worker a photo of his mom’s membership card.

The worker told Walter he couldn’t use that as proof of membership and that a second worker told him the same thing.

A manager got involved and when Walter told him who the card belonged to, the manager said, “Not gonna happen, buddy. Your mom and a picture? Not a chance.”

Walter said, “I’m like, ‘Dude, please, she’s got the max prestige Costco membership. You can’t just let me buy it?’”

The manager again said no and then told Walter he had to leave the store.

Walter ended his video by calling Costco “a cult.”

Here’s the video.

Those Costco folks ain’t playing around!

