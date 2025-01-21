A Creepy Guy At A Conference Tried To Make A Woman Uncomfortable, So He Gets A Dose Of His Own Medicine After Challenging Her To Make Him Cry

That creepy guy you know?

Chances are he needs therapy, and maybe a big dose of his own medicine for good measure.

Read how one woman retells her tale of a man’s challenge to make him cry.

See this Reddit post below to get started.

Make you cry? I (23f at the time, now 32f) was at a conference in downtown Atlanta. Me and my colleagues were all five of us women of color and members of a fancy research fellowship that gave us the privilege to be learning at this amazing conference.

It was an opportunity to get away and learn with friends.

Conferences like these are basically educational vacations, anyway… We had flown half way across the country from a rural area to this super fun city and after a day of speaking engagements, we decided to go grab some drinks and snacks at one of the many bars in the nearby area. We found a table, each got a beer or cocktail and were all chatting about what else we might do with our time in the city.

But, of course, you meet some characters along the way…

Enter: The Creep. A guy (35ish m) comes up to our table right behind me to chat us up.

And this guy was not shy — no, not at all.

I’m the smallest of the group, and he started by placing his hands on me and the my friends shoulders, and while he spoke his hand eventually landed ON MY LOWER BACK. I, internally, cringed through it because 2015 was a different time and unfortunately, I was slightly more tolerant of drunk men being creeps. For the moment. It was professional decorum, idk. He “jovially” asks what we are all doing here in Atlanta, trying to chat up the table. This is where I should mention we are Native American, so not something you normally see in downtown Atlanta. Not dressed in tradish regalia or anything, but facial features and skin tone, maybe accents?

Unfortunately, this man’s hand hadn’t moved.

Anyway…he seems harmless because he obviously can’t separate the five of us, and he only has his hand touching my lower back where only I can feel.

And then, more swarmed in…

Some of his friends, holding their beers, come over for this fun interaction. My colleague tells him we are all here for a conference, and we are presenting research, we are going to be counselors and therapists someday.

This man’s definition of a therapist was pretty simplistic.

She’s a mama bear and she yells over the cacophony, “We’re gonna be therapists!” He hears that and says, “Oh therapists? So you know how to make people cry?” They all laugh. I haven’t said anything so far, and he’s been ******* rubbing my lower back. I cocked my head back looking into his eyes, “Yeah! …Maybe someday.” Cute AF.

This when things get good….

He says, “Try me, sweetheart.” I look him in the eye, stone faced and say, “Tell me about your relationship with your father.” Creep went stone solid.

Turns out he had met his match!

He dropped his leathery hand off my back. His eyes narrowed and flashed red. He takes a step back and turns around, slamming his fist on a table before leaving through the back door. My colleague says “That was mean!” “What? He asked me to.”

What does Reddit think?

Did this therapist cross the line or was she just doing her job?

Let’s read the comments below to see more.

The poster definitely had the support of Redditors.

Some were boggled by how big of a reaction this man had.

Others noticed a common theme.

And one Redditor even recalled a popular saying.

This man needs therapy NOW!

I doubt this will encourage him to go, though.

