Daughter Wants Her Brother To Walk Her Down The Aisle Instead Of Her Dad, But She’s Worried That Her Dad Might Get Upset

AITAH for not asking my dad to walk me down the aisle? For context, my (29F) dad and mum divorced when I was 14, due to him cheating on my mum with multiple women – the last of which he’s now married to and has been for 10 years. We had a very rocky relationship for the first few years post my parents divorce, which improved when I worked with him between the ages of 19-25. Since then, he has moved to the other side of the country (5-6hr drive) and we see each other once or twice a year when I make the effort to drive to him (and spend money to rent an Airbnb as he won’t allow me and my fiancé to bring our dog to stay at their house).

We never speak on the phone, I receive the classic “hi how’re you” text once every 3 weeks etc etc. I’m getting married in 2025 and have decided that I would prefer my younger brother to walk me down the aisle for a number of reasons: My brother and I are very close and he’s been far more consistent in my life than my dad

My dad hasn’t once asked me anything about my wedding, how the planning is going, do I need any help or advice or financial support

He is generally a very selfish person who doesn’t seem to consider his children in anything he does or says – I could list 101 examples of this but will spare you due to length of post!

I know I’m entitled to do what I would like on my wedding day, however there is still part of me that for some reason doesn’t want to hurt his feelings, as I’m his only daughter and I feel like I’d be taking his only opportunity to walk his daughter down the aisle away from him. Firstly – AITAH for not giving him the opportunity? Secondly – I haven’t yet told him that I would like my brother to walk me down the aisle instead of him, as I truly don’t know how to do this without hurting his feelings. Any tips or advice on how to break the news?

