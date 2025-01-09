Doctor Recommended What He Thinks Is The Safest Dishwasher Detergent People Should Use

I never thought about this before…

A doctor named Daniel posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what he thinks is a safer alternative to traditional dishwasher detergents.

The doctor said, “Dishwashers are considered the most dangerous appliance in your home. Did you know that?”

He then referred to a study and said, “This study shows the gut epithelial barrier damage caused by dishwashing detergents and rinse aids.”

The video showed Daniel in a Costco store and he said, “I looked at all of these detergents, every one of them, and they all had the ingredient that study shows causes gut damage. It’s called ethoxylate.”

He said that a friend recommended a detergent that didn’t use ethoxylate called Blueland and said, “It works. It’s a safer choice. No plastics, no fragrances because those are hormone disruptors and no ethoxylate. And, she said, ‘no streaks.’”

Daniel added, “I was blown away because I couldn’t even find this in health food stores. And I found it at Costco. There’s the answer. Don’t poison your family anymore.”

Thanks for the tip!

