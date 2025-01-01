Driver Had To Get A Lawyer After He Bought A 2022 Ford Bronco. – ‘Lemon law is very flexible, and I’m very happy with the results.’

TikTok is chock-full of stories about people with serious car issues…and here’s another one to chew on!

A man named Nav posted a video and talked to viewers about how things went south in a big way after he bought a 2022 Ford Bronco.

Nav said the Bronco he purchased was previously owned and he learned in a hurry that it was definitely a lemon.

He hired a lawyer to help him out because there are laws on the books that people can be paid back if they buy cars that turn out to be lemons.

Nav lives in Wisconsin and he said that cars with recurring problems after the first two years of purchase qualify as lemon law.

Nav said he financed the Bronco instead of buying it outright so that made it harder to get his money back.

He turned in receipts for all the work he had done and, in the end, Ford gave Nav all his money back.

He told viewers, “I got to drive the Bronco for free, except for insurance and gasoline. Lemon law is very flexible, and I’m very happy with the results, and Ford was willing to give me everything.”

What a pain in the neck!

