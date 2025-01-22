Employee Gets Creative With Their Purse’s Belongings To Make A Statement To Upper Management

Minimum wage employees are often subject to iffy management.

Employee bag checks suck Sorry if this is badly written. I’m on mobile, and I’m a bit baked, and my fiance just told me this story belongs on here. About 8-10 years ago, I worked for a major chain drug store. Employees couldn’t leave the store without a manager or supervisor digging through their bags first, and they often made you turn your pockets out if possible.

And these checks were SLOW, to say the least.

It annoyed me because they’d take 10 minutes to get to you, and they would only let you take the last five minutes of your 15 minute break. Sooo, I decided to **** with them a couple times.

Once, I specifically purchased the normal stuff I carry in my purse all from my store. I wrapped everything in receipts. Like you couldn’t even see what anything actually was because this is that store that gives you 3 feet of coupons on every receipt. And I used packing tape so none of it was useful. The eye roll was worth it, and they wanted to write me up, but technically I had followed policy so they couldn’t.

Another time, I specifically purchased all competitor store brand products, nothing that could possibly be purchased at our store, all house brands from other companies. They were very annoyed and for the most part after that, they only glanced in my bag without touching anything anymore.

Honorable mention was when I worked Christmas day with a fever of 103°F, and they refused to send me home, so when they check my bag on that break, it was filled with used tissues. They did let me go home about 30 minutes early after that one.

These jobs need to pay their employees more for all these hoops they put them through — end of story.

Why can’t everyone learn this?

