A Friend Asks For A Random Drink, So A Prankster Host Serves Them A Concoction They Refuse To Drink

… well its technically a drink… I was maliciously complied with by a friend this week.

In the UK, we have a condiment called Marmite, and it’s foul. The friend in question knows this and agrees with me.

It is possible to make a “drink” by dissolving a teaspoon of this spawn of Beelzebub in boiling water. I was at this friend’s house, and he offered me a drink. It was evening, so I asked for a surprise non-caffeinated drink.

This is my normal drink order, and usually gets me a Lucky Dip herbal tea. This week, it got me a hot Marmite. Yes, it’s non-caffeinated, and yes, it’s a drink. Sigh.

This friend better watch their back during their next tea time.

