Goodwill Store Shopper Said A Employee Tried To Rip Her Off. – ‘If you have a tag on it, then you need to honor that price.’

Man, TikTok viewers are really throwing Goodwill stores under the bus lately, huh…?

This video comes from a woman named Trish who talked about what happened during a shopping trip to a Goodwill location.

Trish showed viewers a pair of kid’s Vans shoes priced at $3.79 and said, “Goodwill changing the price at the register said it wasn’t the right tag.”

She said she was going to buy the Vans for her son but the worker tried to charge her $5 more than the sale tag.

She was also annoyed that a store worker told her a kids’ table she was interested in cost $20, which she thought was way too high.

Trish said, “If you have a tag on it, then you need to honor that price. It’s ridiculous how they decide to price their things when, in reality, they get everything for free.”

She added, “I’m just going to stick to local thrift shops like I normally do.”

Trish posted a follow-up video and explained why she thinks she was profiled because of her appearance.

This is shady!

