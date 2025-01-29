Her Family Insisted She Make A Christmas Wishlist, But She Felt Confused When They Ignored It Completely And Got Her Gifts She Didn’t Want

Holidays often come with the expectation of thoughtful gestures and shared joy.

For one young woman, however, the excitement of Christmas morning was dampened by a pile of presents that didn’t match her interests — or her very specific wishlist.

WIBTA for being disappointed in the gifts I received I (20f) just spent my first Christmas back in my home country after being in the USA for the last year. Around 1½–2 months ago, my family told me to make an Amazon wishlist.

Initially, I only added one thing: a Blu-Ray of a movie that I really, really wanted. At my family’s insistence, I added two more things — a shirt of one of my favorite bands and a color-by-number kit (I enjoy the really complicated ones).

Come Christmas day, the presents started flowing. My family was all excited about theirs — stuff they had wished for or had on their wishlists, things related to hobbies they already enjoyed, or even items they had been planning to buy.

I got a backpack, a glove-scarf-hat set (which was gifted to me twice — the exact same set), a sweater I can really only wear during Christmas and that isn’t remotely my style, a 2,000-piece Lego cat set, and a box set of a manga I follow (which included books 8, 9, and 10).

I felt sad. After watching my uncle and his wife especially, they got so many thoughtful gifts, including a hard-to-find lamp and an Apple Watch. Everyone else got things that related to their interests or were items they had wished for. I didn’t. This hasn’t really happened before my time in the USA.

Sure, my gift last year wasn’t big — I get it, it’s expensive to ship between countries (and don’t I know it). But I would’ve thought they’d use the wishlist that they insisted I make. All I really, really wanted was that Blu-Ray or the shirt.

When I sought guidance from my friends, one said I shouldn’t be so sad, suggesting that my family might just be saving it for another time. Other friends said I was justified in feeling disappointed. I’m just confused.

While I regret saying “yes” when my family asked if I liked my gifts, I don’t think I’d be brave enough to say I was disappointed. At the same time, the rest of the evening, I couldn’t help feeling down. Maybe they noticed, but I don’t know. Honestly, I just feel forgotten because none of the gifts reflected my interests.

Sure, I follow the manga, and the box set is pretty, but it wasn’t something I wished for. The cat kit is nice too — I’ll probably spend a day or so building it — but it feels so pointless to have made that wishlist, only for it to be ignored. So, Reddit, WIBTA for being disappointed in the gifts I received?

