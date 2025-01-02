Her New Neighbor Invited Her And Her Husband Over For Dinner, But She Didn’t Tell The Neighbor That She’s A Vegetarian

If there are certain foods that you’re not willing to eat, should you disclose that information when someone invites you over for dinner?

In today’s story, one woman’s husband thinks she should’ve told the neighbors that she’s a vegetarian before accepting their invitation to go over for dinner.

She disagrees.

Who’s right and who’s wrong?

Let’s dive into all the details…

AITA for not saying that I am a vegetarian? My husband (m33) and I (f32) recently bought our first house together. When I walked our dog in the morning, I met our new neighbor who we already met and introduced ourselves right when we moved in. To get to know us better, our neighbor asked if my husband and I would like to come over for dinner that night. I gladly accepted because I think it is important to have a good relationship with the neighbors.

The neighbor doesn’t know that she’s a vegetarian.

When I told my husband, he asked me if I told our neighbor that I am a vegetarian. I don’t eat meat since the age of 13. I just don’t like the thought of eating something that once lived. But I hate talking about it because to me it is just not a big deal and I don’t want people to make extra arrangements for my diet. In my experience there is always something for me to eat and I am fine with eating just side dishes or whatever. So I told him that I did not mention it to our neighbor.

She found plenty of vegetables to eat at the neighbor’s house.

My husband said that this was wrong since she is now preparing a meal for us that I might not eat and this will come off as rude. I argued that for me it seems rude to demand a special meal. Our neighbor did prepare a meal with meat but there were also potatoes and vegetables for me to eat and our neighbor didn’t seem to mind me declining the main dish.

Her husband still thinks she messed up.

When we got home that night my husband told me again that it was rude to not tell her I am a vegetarian. That me not eating the main dish must have offended her although she didn’t say anything. We had a rather big fight about it, and now I wonder if I really was TA for not giving our neighbor the heads up about my diet. So AITA?

I understand both sides of this.

From the neighbor’s perspective, I would’ve wanted to know my guest was a vegetarian to make sure I had plenty of other options available.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

As a host, this reader would’ve liked to know about the dietary restriction.

She might’ve seemed rude.

This reader offers suggestions for next time…

This person agrees that she should’ve told the host.

Not saying anything was inconsiderate of the neighbor.

Maybe she should apologize to the neighbor and invite them over for dinner.

No one is really wrong here, though.

