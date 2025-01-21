Her Parents Asked Her To Pay For Some Things In The House And Promised To Pay Her Back, But She Hasn’t Received A Single Cent Until Now

When it comes to accommodation arrangements in the family, it’s quite complicated to set boundaries.

This young lady shares that she’s living rent-free in her parents’ home.

But she’s being asked to pay for some random things in the house.

While her parents promised that they would pay her back, she hasn’t received any of her money yet.

And now, it had ballooned up to $25,000.

Read the full story below.

AITA for asking my parents for my money back I’ve always dreamed of moving out from my family home. Because of all the drama I faced growing up with them. I moved out around 2022. But, somehow, my parents convinced me that paying rent somewhere else doesn’t make sense. When I could just live at home for free.

This young lady is being asked by her parents to pay for some things in the house.

As someone who wants to buy their own place one day, this made sense. However, ever since moving back, I’ve been asked to pay for things that I’ve been promised would be paid back for. It started off with just some random $200 here and there. But then it jumped to $1000, and eventually, even $10,000.

Her mom told her that they are struggling financially.

Now mind you, my parents and I live in a very well-off neighbourhood. In a house that has seven bedrooms with marble floors. So from the outside, it looks like we’re very well off. But my mom has explained this to me a few times. They’re struggling to pay off the mortgage on this house and our previous house.

So when she asked for her money back, they would always shrug her off.

I obviously thought about, “Why don’t you just sell our old house?” But it is our childhood home, and you would be a shame to get rid of that asset. I’ve asked politely about when I could be expecting my money back. But I would usually be responded with, “I can’t talk about that right now” or “ It’s coming, just be patient.” That was a year ago. It’s hard to be talking about this subject with them without them losing their temper.

She felt like they were ignoring her and didn’t have plans to pay her back.

To me, it just seems like they’re ignoring the fact that they have to pay me back. And that hopefully, “I’ll forget.” I’m a student right now and I pay for my tuition myself. I also work part-time.

Now, she’s wondering if she shouldn’t force them to pay her back.

I know I’m living in their house rent-free. But at this point, I’d rather just move out again than have these inconsistent promises and guilt tripping. So far, I’m probably owed $25,000. AITA for pushing them to pay me back?

Moral of the story: Never lend money to friends or family.

You might never get it back.

